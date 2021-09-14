Moosewatch

-
Moose populations are still going wild on Isle Royale, but wildlife managers hope moving some additional wolves in will help restore some balance.Michigan…
All across North America, something is happening to the moose.From British Columbia to New Hampshire, moose populations are thinning out, and no one has…
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Poor weather is making it hard for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to count the number of moose in the Upper…
Wolves and moose are at the heart of the world’s longest running study of a predator and its prey. The drama unfolds on Isle Royale National Park in Lake…