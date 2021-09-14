-
Predatory lending lawsuit against Morgan Stanley moves forward, the suit involves Detroit homeownersA federal judge ruled this week that a lawsuit accusing investment banking giant Morgan Stanley of predatory lending in Detroit can move forward.The…
-
Senate Fiscal Agency says Prop 6 will cost taxpayers"A ballot proposal meant to stall a new international bridge in Detroit could cost Michigan taxpayers…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union, the National Consumer Law Center and others have sued investment bank giant Morgan Stanley on behalf of five black…