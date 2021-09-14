Morning Edition

-
The Wolverines and Spartans are both 3 and 0. Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon weighs in on whether the high times are here to stay.
Michigan Radio asked the 12 largest school districts in the state, all with more than 10,000 students, about what experts say are the most critical mitigation measures.
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced today that he is running as a Republican for governor of Michigan.
Students are returning to very different school situations, depending on where they live. For our Mornings in Michigan series, Michigan Radio producers Erin Allen and Rachel Ishikawa spent time with two families in schools with two very different mask rules.
College football is back.Michigan State opens on the road against Northwestern Friday at 9 p.m. Michigan will face Western Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday…
The crowd, the cheers, the camaraderie. Runners lost all of those things when road races were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, many races are back, including the 47th annual Dexter Ann Arbor Run.
Many Michigan districts will start school next week. Many parents who had hoped the coming in-person school year would be a step toward normalcy now have…
Miguel Cabrera has joined one of Major League Baseball's most exclusive clubs.The Tigers star hit his 500th career home run Sunday afternoon in…
The college football season is almost here. Miguel Cabrera is attracting big crowds to Tigers games. And it's Friday. All good reasons to check in with…
The United States inadvertently took on a mission to democratize Afghanistan and instead undermined democracy at home, as unpopular wars tend to do.