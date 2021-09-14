-
Detroit property values are on the rise, reversing a nearly two decades-long slide, according to new data from the city.Residential property values rose…
-
My name is Matthew Green. I am from the eastside of Detroit. When I say I know the inner city. I mean that I know the inner city! I am 24 years old. I am…
-
I'm Scotty Boman. I was born and raised in Detroit and have been a resident of the MorningSide community in the 48224 for 15 years. As a child, I lived…
-
Traditional media outlets have enhanced their community presence, oftentimes these communities have established networks of communication, engagement, and…
-
I grew up in Detroit during the ‘80s, a period of recession and white flight. As industry left, our community went from being a stable middle-class…
-
Long before the city of Detroit rebranded itself, a tight-knit neighborhood on the far east side decided to make a name for itself. The community formerly…
-
Over three generations, grandmother Patricia Robinson, mother Tamiko Clark, and daughter DaTrice Clark have lived on the same street in MorningSide. Their…
-
Michigan Radio's Imani Mixon was on Detroit Public TV last weekend to discuss MorningSide 48224, the new podcast project by Michigan Radio and the Detroit…
-
There are a few basic steps journalists take when reporting. Pick a newsworthy topic. Track down the facts. And then talk to people out in the community…
-
This year, Michigan Radio is trying something new.Instead of sending a reporter in to tell stories about MorningSide, we’re inviting the MorningSide…