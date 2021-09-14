-
Fifty years ago, the practice of barring people from buying houses in certain neighborhoods or declining home loans because of race or ethnicity became…
-
It’s been half a century since the federal government banned discrimination in the home mortgage industry. But a new analysis of mortgage data shows…
-
A Metro Detroit-based mortgage lender has reached a $48 million settlement with the federal government.Troy-based United Shore Financial Services was…
-
Michigan homeowners continue to struggle with underwater mortgages.Realty Trac reports today that 38% of Michigan homeowners owe at least 25% more on…
-
A surge in so-called ‘short sales’ is helping reduce the number of Michigan home falling into foreclosure.It’s a trend that may eventually help Michigan’s…
-
Home foreclosures in Michigan are expected to increase in 2012. The pace of foreclosure filings slowed in 2011 as mortgage lenders had to deal with new…