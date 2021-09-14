Mosaica Education Inc

-
Mosaica Education, the charter company running Muskegon Heights schools, only has a few days left in its contract. But the district still has lots to do…
Updated: Emergency manager says new arrangement will be more economical than charter school companyMuskegon Heights schools will not hire another…
Updated 5:10 p.m.Mosaica Education and Muskegon Heights Public School Academy have come to a mutual agreement to end their working relationship.“This was…
Muskegon Heights' charter school board acknowledged at a meeting Monday night it doesn’t know how it’ll fund operations for the rest of this school year.…
The Muskegon Heights charter school district owes the company that’s operating its schools a little more than $2 million. That’s according to Mosaica…
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is asking the state to front $191,000 to cover paychecks that are set to go out this Tuesday.It’s the second…
State officials and the Muskegon Heights School Board are trying to figure out how they’ll be able to pay staff for the rest of this school year, although…
On average, students under the state’s first fully privatized public school district are learning at a faster rate than under the old system. That’s…
Muskegon Heights Public Schools had nearly a $12 million deficit at the end of last school year. That's when the district’s newly appointed Emergency…
The Muskegon Heights school system has been fined nearly $100,000 by the Michigan Department of Education. The department launched the investigation after…