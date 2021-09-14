motorcycle helmet law

-
When news came yesterday morning that State Representative Peter Pettalia had died in a motorcycle crash, the first question everybody I knew asked was:…
There are now two desks on the floor of the state House draped with black ribbon and bedecked with flowers. Lawmakers returned to the state Capitol…
Motorcycle crash injuries became more serious after Michigan repealed its mandatory helmet law in 2012.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed…
It’s been four years since the repeal of a Michigan law that required motorcycle riders to wear helmets – an effort that was led by American Bikers Aiming…
An annual report by the Governor's Highway Safety Association finds that motorcyclist traffic fatalities rose 10% across the nation between 2014 and 2015,…
The number of motorcycle deaths in Michigan in 2013 was almost the same as the year before. During the same period, motorcycle fatalities nationwide…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Members of Michigan's insurance and medical industries as well as some rider groups are calling on lawmakers and Gov. Rick Snyder to…
From the time he began running for office, Governor Rick Snyder has said that he was in favor of common sense solutions to improve life in our state --…
New data shows people who drink and drive motorcycles in Michigan were much less likely to wear helmets after the state repealed its mandatory helmet…
The group that led the charge to repeal Michigan’s motorcycle helmet requirement says the state has not suffered a rash of biker deaths in the past six…