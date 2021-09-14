Motorcycle safety

-
Motorcycle riders are greatly overrepresented in U.S. traffic deaths, with more than 5,000 killed each year.The Governors Highway Safety Association says…
It’s been four years since the repeal of a Michigan law that required motorcycle riders to wear helmets – an effort that was led by American Bikers Aiming…
An annual report by the Governor's Highway Safety Association finds that motorcyclist traffic fatalities rose 10% across the nation between 2014 and 2015,…
The number of motorcycle deaths in Michigan in 2013 was almost the same as the year before. During the same period, motorcycle fatalities nationwide…