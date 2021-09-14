-
A new culinary school opened its doors in downtown Flint today.It’s part of the effort to revitalize the city.Mott Community College’s Culinary Arts…
-
Mott Community College will use a $20,000 grant from Cypress Creek Renewables to help develop a solar energy training program.The grant will support…
-
Update 12:31 p.m.Mott Community College announced they are now closing their campus for the entire day today. College officials originally said they would…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is optimistic that Michigan’s budget plan for next year should be wrapped up in the next week or two. Time is running short. The…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Five Michigan community colleges are partnering on a pilot program to let students in automotive technology programs transfer among…