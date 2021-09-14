-
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a $188 million dollar rate increase for DTE Energy. The power company had asked for a $351 million…
-
It appears few Michiganders who spent the weekend without electricity will be able to apply for a credit on their next utility bill.More than 600,000 DTE…
-
The Michigan Public Service Commission says DTE Energy can raise residential electricity rates by nearly 9%, starting in May. That's roughly a $6 per…
-
Environmental groups haven't given up trying to stop DTE Energy from building a $1 billion natural gas plant. The groups are asking the Michigan Public…
-
The corporate tax rate went from 35% to 21% on January 1. That means a windfall for the state's utilities. But because they are regulated by the…
-
More Michiganders participated in state's program to generate on-site renewable energy in 2016 compared to 2015.The Michigan Public Service Commission's…
-
The state's utility regulator says it will require electricity providers that compete with DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to generate some of their power…
-
This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.The Michigan Public…
-
Officials are asking Michigan utilities to be ready in case there are any problems with getting enough electricity to consumers today. The Midcontinent…
-
Michigan could face an electricity shortage in the next few years.New federal regulations are forcing many coal-fired power plants to shut down in 2016.…