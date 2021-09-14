-
More than 65,000 people in Michigan experienced homelessness last year, up about 3% from 2017, according to an annual report from the Michigan State…
Michiganders struggling to pay their property taxes, home mortgage, or condo fees can get help from the state, but for not much longer.Nearly 35,000…
The state of Michigan is getting tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to tear down blighted buildings.Last year, Congress approved…
The state of Michigan is handing out $75 million to help a dozen cities deal with blighted homes. $50 million is going to Detroit.Mary Townley is with the…
Residents of a tent city near Ann Arbor could soon have more permanent housing arrangements.The state's affordable housing agency is working to find…