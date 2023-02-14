© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
MSU Shooting

On Monday February 13, 2023, three Michigan State University students were killed and five critically injured after a shooter attacked the campus. The tragedy comes just fifteen months after four students were killed at Oxford High School - just 80 miles away from East Lansing.

You can find Michigan Radio's coverage of this tragedy below: