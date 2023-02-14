MSU Shooting

On Monday February 13, 2023, three Michigan State University students were killed and five critically injured after a shooter attacked the campus. The tragedy comes just fifteen months after four students were killed at Oxford High School - just 80 miles away from East Lansing.
Michigan State University, local organizations, and others are offering mental health resources, crisis counseling, and more in the wake of Monday's mass shooting.
Three students died and five remained hospitalized following a shooting on Michigan State's campus Monday night.