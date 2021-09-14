-
An Ann Arbor city councilmember says the city’s expenses could outpace its revenue as soon as in the next two budget cycles. So the city council is…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Eight years into Michigan's economic recovery, the fiscal outlook is still unnerving for municipalities seen as ill-equipped to…
-
Detroit filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in July 2013, claiming the top spot as the largest municipal bankruptcy in the history of the United States. The…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mediators in Detroit's federal bankruptcy case say that building trade unions have agreed to contribute to a fund to cover retirees'…
-
Governor Snyder hopes the State House will make progress toward approving the ‘Grand Bargain’ this week.Critics complain it’s not fair for the rest of the…
-
The judge’s decision to let the city of Detroit pursue Chapter Nine bankruptcy protection could have an effect on the municipal bond market.Municipal…
-
Ever since Detroit’s became the biggest in American history to seek bankruptcy protection, the term “death spiral” has been in the spotlight.The spiral…
-
The judge in Detroit’s bankruptcy case has denied a bid to keep some details of a controversial loan agreement secret.Judge Steven Rhodes ruled Thursday…
-
If anything’s clear coming from Detroit’s bankruptcy case it is this: the city needs new solutions.Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist, wrote…
-
Detroit officials and some of the city’s creditors will sit down for their first official mediation session Tuesday.The mediation was ordered by Judge…