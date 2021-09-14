-
Michigan has a long list of water problems: raw sewage overflowing into the Great Lakes, PFAS chemicals in groundwater and, of course, the countless lead…
Grayling water officials announced in July they had found trace amounts of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, in the municipal water supply. The levels…
The head of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality says the agency will be taking a much closer look at how cities across the state are testing…
A toxin produced by a kind of cyanobacteria contaminated Toledo's water supply over the weekend. It left 400,000 people without drinking water.Blooms of…
The people who run Detroit’s water system faced fierce criticism Wednesday, after the United Nations issued a statement calling the city’s mass water…
Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say they’re working to put the system on sound financial footing – including raising rates and shutting…
Michigan’s municipal water systems appear to be holding up well as a mild drought increases demand for water.The drought is most acute in southern parts…