-
Over a hundred murals decorate the buildings in and around Detroit's Eastern Market. This year, as part of the Murals in the Market event, artist Jim…
-
When Ypsilanti High School art teacher Lynne Settles first arrived in town, she was unaware of the city's history. After a walking tour with a local…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Diego Rivera's murals at the Detroit Institute of Arts have been designated as one of four new national historic landmarks.Federal…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-977734.mp3Artists in Seattle and Philadelphia have been painting large murals…