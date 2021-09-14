-
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard who refused to allow people into a store because one of them was not…
-
In Flint, city officials, law enforcement and church leaders are concerned about a rise in violent crime.There have been 34 murders in Flint this year.…
-
Lynching is one of this country's darkest legacies. It claimed the lives of thousands of black Americans, particularly in the South. But the South wasn't…
-
After 11 murders in two weeks, law enforcement officials say the city of Flint is facing a crisis.Police have made five arrests and have suspects in four…
-
In an average year, 17 people get murdered in Grand Rapids. Six is way low, lower than it’s been in 50 years.Grand Rapids Police Lieutenant Pat Merrill…
-
Jeff Titus is currently serving two life sentences for a double homicide in 1990.Two men believe Titus’ alibi that he was hunting in a different part of…
-
Attorneys today will ask for a new trial for a man convicted of a 1996 rape and murder in Kalkaska.They say new evidence raises serious doubts about the…
-
African-Americans in Michigan are murdered at one of the highest rates in the nation. That's according to a study from the Violence Policy Center.The…
-
Flint has seen a drop of more than 20 percent in the number of murders this year compared to last year's all-time high of 67.Unless there is a new murder…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals today heard the case of a 14-year-old boy convicted of four murders.The court is considering evidence that the now…