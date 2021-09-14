-
The Next IdeaThe success of Michigan’s future economy will rely on more of our children engaging with science and technology. Their personal futures will…
-
This Saturday, a unique museum experience will open in Michigan.“Cell Block 7” at the state prison in Jackson will officially open to the public. The…
-
Organizers are still raising money for what's expected to be an almost $13 million project and they're in the process of putting the final touches on all…
-
Clay Harrell has made saving pinball machines from the scrap heap his mission.He has been collecting, repairing, and restoring pinball machines --…
-
You can almost feel the parental summer panic start to kick in. School is almost out.And there are only so many times you can take the kids to the pool…
-
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A U.S. Coast Guard ship that participated in early tests of the atomic bomb has been sold by the Port Huron Museum.The museum…
-
A permanent exhibit commemorating the events of September 11, 2001 opens today at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, reports Emily Pfund at…
-
The city of Jackson is capitalizing on its long history as the site of a state prison.In addition to guided prison tours, visitors can now buy…
-
The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University will not open April 21st as scheduled due to construction problems. Instead, the…
-
The Arab American National Museum wants to become more than “a building filled with stuff.” That’s why it’s recording the stories of everyday people as…