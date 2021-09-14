-
In 1969, the blues threw a party in Ann Arbor.James Partridge, founder of the Ann Arbor Blues Society, calls that party “the first blues festival…
Using music to bring communities together and to help children discover music – that's the idea behind a new foundation called Walk The Beat.There's a big…
"Baroque on Beaver" is a classic music festival held on Beaver Island running from July 25 to August 3.Anne Glendon heads the Beaver Island Cultural Arts…
A collective sigh of relief was heard today in Ann Arbor when the organizers of the Water Hill Music Festival announced a ban on banjo playing during this…
TheArk started the Ann Arbor Folk Festival in 1977. In nearly all of the past lineups, you'll find big names and local artists.The festival is happening…
It was 2007 when then-Governor Jennifer Granholm launched Michigan's film incentive program. It led to a burst of big-league movie makers coming here,…
It's not often that people actively seek out a situation that ends up putting them in jail, but on today's show, we spoke with one woman who did exactly…
Orion Music + More – Detroit’s newest music festival – took over Belle Isle this past weekend.Bands blasted metal, rock, electronic dance music – and even…
Detroit was alive this weekend with the deep thumping bass of electronic dance music and flashing bright light shows.Movement 2013 drew crowds to Hart…
Sigur Ros, The National, and Deerhunter are just a few of the twenty artists slated to play at the Laneway Festival at the Meadow Brook Music Festival…