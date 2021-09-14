-
Four Muskegon County deputies and one former Wellspath nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday over the death of a man in jail. In…
-
They stood on cold concrete at dusk, in masks and heavy coats, just around the corner from the hospital where every day more patients succumb to the…
-
Mercy Hospital in Muskegon has been one of the hospitals hardest hit by the flood of coronavirus patients this fall. Molly Nixon has been a nurse at the…
-
Congressman Bill Huizenga wants a multi-share health coverage pilot program for low-income uninsured workers.Huizenga (R-MI 2) introduced a bill last week…
-
The city of Muskegon has fired a veteran police officer, after a local couple found a KKK document in the officer’s home. City manager Frank Peterson…
-
The Muskegon Department of Public Safety has finished its investigation into one of its police officers, though a final decision on his fate may not come…
-
Muskegon residents called for a public apology and more transparency from the city’s police department at a commission meeting Tuesday night.Those calls…
-
Two and a half years after the Consumer’s Energy power plant closed in Muskegon, city officials are moving forward with development projects.Frank…
-
A group of high school and middle school students in Muskegon have recently discovered the power of poetry. That’s thanks to an after school workshop led…
-
Some high school students in West Michigan want U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga to speak about gun violence.A student-led group concerned with gun violence…