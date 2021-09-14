-
Michigan schools scored poorly in the latest National Assessment of Educational progress, which tracks math and reading skills in 4th and 8th graders.…
It's called the nation's report card: a benchmark test measuring math and reading proficiency.When it comes to the National Assessment of Educational…
Students in Detroit Public Schools showed slight improvements in the latest round of a benchmark standardized test.But Detroit students still posted the…
Fourth and eighth graders who took a national science test in 2009 posted the worst results among 17 big-city districts.The scores are from the 2009 Trial…