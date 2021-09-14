-
"The president must be held accountable," the House speaker said Tuesday. "No one is above the law."
-
Detroit is hosting the national NAACP’s 110th annual convention this week, and Democratic lawmakers are flocking there to address convention-goers ahead…
-
A dozen members of Congress received an update Friday on the Flint water crisis.The group, all Democrats, met with city residents and inspected a pipe…
-
Democrats like their chances in Election 2018 as they hope President Trump’s unfavorables will help them win the House in November.But Republicans have…
-
With the Democratic Presidential Debate taking place Sunday in Flint, Michigan, the national spotlight is once again focusing on the city’s lead-tainted…
-
I was a college student almost forty years ago when the U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Richard Nixon. I watched those…
-
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, says Detroit is "still engaged in a great freedom walk … and a campaign to preserve the dignity of all Americans."Pelosi made the…
-
Grand Rapids flood 3-4 inches away from disaster"A National Weather Service water expert says Grand Rapids was 3 to 4 inches of rain short of a disastrous…
-
Representative Nancy Pelosi, outgoing Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will visit the North American International Auto Show next week in…