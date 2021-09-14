-
Sky watchers will get a rare holiday gift this year.On Monday evening, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to be nearly on top of each other as the two largest…
A former Jackson, Michigan man who circled the Moon has died. Al Worden was 88. "Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will…
In what NASA is calling "HERstory" in space, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir stepped outside the International Space Station on Friday to replace a bad battery charger.
Since being selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2000, Lake Orion native Andrew Feustel has been on three space missions and spent more than 61 hours on…
Today on Stateside, how the Affordable Care Act has impacted public health in Michigan in the five years since it was enacted. Plus, a conversation with…
Today on Stateside, county clerks from Ottawa and Oakland Counties weigh in on how voting is going in their precincts on this Election Day. Plus, a lead…
On August 12, 2018, NASA's Parker Solar Probe launched into space on a mission to unveil some of the greatest mysteries surrounding our sun.The probe…
Space is the final frontier, as Star Trek's Captain Kirk observed. It is almost always yielding exciting surprises and discoveries.The latest finding is…
NASA researchers have cast their eyes on a little island in Lake Superior that sits about 12 miles northwest of Marquette.Granite Island has been chosen…
The Next IdeaOne afternoon while waiting for my flight to board, a headline caught my eye: “Civilization-Destroying Comets Are More Common Than We…