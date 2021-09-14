-
The city of Flint has won a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former city administrator.Natasha Henderson filed the lawsuit after she was fired in…
-
A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments Tuesday in a federal whistleblower case involving Flint’s mayor and the city’s former administrator.Natasha…
-
A former city administrator in Flint who says she was fired for exposing suspicious activity by the mayor is getting another day in court.A federal…
-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a former Flint city official was fired for accusing Flint Mayor Karen Weaver of corruption.Former Flint City…
-
An independent probe has found no evidence of unethical conduct by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.The allegations came from Flint’s former city administrator.…
-
The city of Flint has hired an attorney to investigate allegations that Flint’s mayor tried to redirect donations from a water crisis fund to another fund…
-
Flint’s former city administrator is suing the city and Mayor Karen Weaver.The lawsuit claims Natasha Henderson was fired after she raised questions about…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she didn’t think Friday was “a bad time” to fire three top city officials.Some have questioned the timing of Weaver’s…
-
Flint’s new mayor says she wants her city to return to total local control.Soon after Karen Weaver took her oath of office as Flint mayor, she called on…
-
Flint Mayor-elect Karen Weaver will be sworn in on Monday. But she’s starting with less power than her predecessors.When he took office six years ago,…