National Anthem

-
Lansing’s Catholic bishop has responded to an internal review into complaints the diocese’s schools were racially insensitive.The diocese was criticized…
-
This past week, Lansing’s Catholic bishop introduced a special panel that will examine issues of race in the diocese. The Task Force on Race and Catholic…
-
A group of parents and people supporting students at Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Lansing are continuing to protest a school rule that students must…
-
There’s more than football happening at tonight’s NFL pre-season game in San Diego.It will be the first time 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernik will play…