There are some new questions bubbling up concerning a decades-old oil spill in the Upper Peninsula. Around 1980, Canadian oil transport company Enbridge…
In 2010, a man successfully sued the U.S. Forest Service saying the agency did not incorporate enough land for quiet recreation in the Huron-Manistee…
Most of us get our Christmas trees from a lot or a farm.But if you have a saw and five bucks, you can cut down a tree in the national forest. Peter…
A man who’s been dogging the U.S. Forest Service to make some parts of the Huron Manistee Forest off limits to gun hunters and snowmobilers won his case…