Working during the pandemic has been hard.It’s also been difficult for unions trying to organize.Congressman Andy Levin (D-MI 9) is sponsoring new…
Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak is facing a formal complaint from the National Labor Relations Board.The complaint alleges the hospital interfered with its…
Nurses have filed charges against one of Traverse City's largest hospitals.The Michigan Nurses Association says Munson Medical Center is not operating in…
Earlier this spring, the National Labor Relations Board made big headlines when it granted Northwestern University football players permission to unionize…
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a dispute between President Obama and congressional Republicans which is directly…
A federal court challenge is blocking a group of west Michigan bakers from forming a union.A federal court is preventing the National Labor Relations…