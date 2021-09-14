-
Update: 12:32 p.m.The National Weather Service says it investigated an area near Kinderhook, about ten miles south of Coldwater, near the border with…
At least 60 homes and businesses are damaged after two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan Thursday night.No injuries have been reported. The tornadoes…
65 years ago today, Michigan was struck one of the deadliest tornado’s in U.S. history.The powerful F5 tornado touched down north of Flint just after 8:30…
Extremely high winds have caused power outages and more throughout Michigan today.DTE, Consumer's Energy, and Great Lakes Energy are all reporting power…
Extremely high winds will cause massive waves on Lake Michigan tonight.The National Weather Service has issued a gale warning that predicts wind gusts…
Those gales of November are coming in full force tonight.The National Weather Service issued a notice that predicts waves up to 20 feet high in Lake…
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most devastating weather events in Michigan history: the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak.It happened…
Mother Nature, with her cold temperatures, is turning out diamond dust in Northern Michigan.Justin Arnott, a meteorologist with the National Weather…
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - This winter has yet to wallop the Detroit area, but that could change as what may be the first major snowstorm of the…
So here we are, a week in to spring. And what did we get this week as a present from Mother Nature?That's right: snow. And cold.National Weather Service…