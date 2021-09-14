-
The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has approved building a new natural gas powered plant to supplement buying power from the grid.The west Michigan…
DTE Energy and state regulators have asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision affecting a permit for the utility's new gas plant.The company is…
Today on Stateside, an overview of the Michigan state legislature's most recent budget proposal, which would fund roads by borrowing against the state's…
Residents are trying to stop a Michigan energy company from building a massive gas plant in Rives Township, a rural area north of Jackson known for its…
Update: Thursday, January 31 at 4:33 p.m.Consumers Energy says customers should be able to dial up the thermostat if they want, beginning at 10:00 a.m.…
An official says construction on a nearly $1 billion natural gas power plant in southwestern Michigan probably has been pushed back to next year.Michael…
Michigan has used methods of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, for decades. The national debate over the use of fracking began only ten to fifteen years…
Environmental groups haven't given up trying to stop DTE Energy from building a $1 billion natural gas plant. The groups are asking the Michigan Public…
Utility companies are shutting down some of their older, less efficient coal-burning power plants. To generate the electricity to replace those old…
DTE Energy now has the green light to build a billion dollar natural gas power plant in St. Clair County. But while state regulators approved of the plan,…