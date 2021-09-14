-
An Enbridge natural gas pipeline ruptured and caused a huge explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky early Thursday morning. The explosion left one person…
-
A new report by an energy watchdog group says companies are betting over a trillion dollars in risky gas pipeline projects.Global Energy Monitor says…
-
The Rover pipeline will run through three counties in southeast Michigan once it's built.But for now, the company building the natural gas pipeline, is…
-
There are a pair of natural gas pipelines being planned for Michigan. One is called NEXUS. Its main owners are Spectra Energy and DTE Energy. The other…
-
A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from…
-
There’s been a big push to build new pipelines to move natural gas from well heads, to the people who need it. If it’s considered in the public interest,…
-
There's been an ever-increasing drumbeat of alarm over the more than 62-year-old Enbridge Line 5 running under the Straits of Mackinac carrying some half…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Experts say that with at least nine coal plants in Michigan slated to shut down in the next 10 months, natural gas is the likely…
-
New pipelines are good for energy companies, but they often disturb private property. The Nexus pipeline would run 250 miles from gas wells in southeast…
-
LANSING (AP) - Democratic lawmakers are proposing increased state oversight of Michigan's oil and gas pipelines. The four-bill package announced this week…