The Michigan Senate has approved significant changes in how the state buys and improves land for public recreation.SB 0280, passed 24-14 Wednesday by the…
For more than 40 years, royalties from oil and mineral rights on State of Michigan-owned land have gone to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The…
by Peter Payette for The Environment ReportFor decades, communities in Michigan have been preserving land with help from the Natural Resources Trust Fund.…
Governor Rick Snyder signed the bill authorizing more than $102 million in grant money for more than 100 recreation projects and land acquisitions across…