NCAA Basketball

Women's basketball teams have been snubbed and underfunded by the NCAA for years, according to an external review.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.Leigha Brown scored 23…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.Thanks to Michigan, the conference is…
Cassius Winston put Michigan State on his shoulders and carried the Spartans into the Final Four.The do-everything point guard took over the game when his…
The Michigan basketball team beat Loyola last weekend and made it to the NCAA finals. That was a minor miracle in itself.The team had almost no stars –…
The miracle Michigan hoped for didn't happen. The Wolverines fell to Villanova last night in San Antonio, and Michigan Radio's sports commentator John U.…
The Michigan Wolverines and the Villanova Wildcats will play for the NCAA men’s basketball championship tonight in San Antonio, Texas. The Wildcats are…
The University of Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013, after ending Loyola-Chicago's incredible run in…
The Michigan Wolverines are still dancing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.In the opening round, UM beat Montana 61-47 Thursday night in Wichita,…
FBI undercover agents have been investigating college basketball for two years, and they found everything the NCAA has largely failed to find for decades:…