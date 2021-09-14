-
Some people are enthused about what’s happening in the central business districts in Detroit. New pedestrian areas in downtown, old buildings being…
-
Aaron Foley is the city of Detroit's chief storyteller – and yes, that is a position in city government. He's also the author of How to Live in Detroit…
-
Just look at the racial census makeup of school districts in Michigan. The numbers from the state Department of Education show districts in Michigan are…
-
What happens to students and neighborhoods when a school closes?That question was thrust into the spotlight with word late last week that Michigan's…
-
What’s the most important thing to consider when you’re choosing a neighborhood?Your real estate agent would probably tell you: location, location,…
-
The new mayor of Grand Rapids wants to make housing more affordable in Michigan's second-largest city. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss' first state of the city…
-
The Alger Theater on the corner of Warren and East Outer Drive in Detroit hasn't shown a movie for 30 years.But come Sunday, members of the Friends of the…
-
Carriage Town neighbors in Flint are divided by more than fences these days.A proposal to shrink the size of the neighborhood's historic district has…