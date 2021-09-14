-
State regulators say they've rejected an appeal of a bottled water company's plan to pump more water in western Michigan. The head of Michigan's…
An environmental group says Nestle's water bottling operations in Osceola Township are drying up two creeks.Peggy Case, President of Michigan Citizens for…
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will have the final say on an increase in water withdrawals by a Nestlé water bottling…
After a years-long battle, Nestlé Waters will not get the water pumping building it wants in northern Michigan.The company did not appeal a court decision…
New bills in the state House would put Michigan’s water – including groundwater – in a public trust. That means that the waters would have to be reserved…
The Michigan Court of Appeals says Nestle can't force Osceola Township to rezone some land.Nestle already has an extraction facility in Osceola Township.…
Many residents were outraged when the state granted Nestlé a permit to significantly increase the amount of water it pumps out of a well near Evart,…
Despite overwhelming disapproval by the public, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approved a permit allowing Nestlé to increase the amount…
A controversial company will provide some Flint residents with bottled water for the next several months.Nestle has been criticized for its deal to pump…
Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approved a permit that allows the Nestle Corporation to pump up to 400 gallons of…