net metering

Republican Senator John Proos of St. Joseph is proposing legislation that would require individuals with solar panels to sell their energy back to the…
There’s heated debate over the future of renewable energy policy in Michigan – and it’s not just Democrats versus Republicans.A bipartisan group of…
More and more people are putting up solar panels in Michigan. It's getting a lot more affordable to do it. And there's a payback when you get your monthly…
The solar power industry is not happy with Republican state lawmakers’ new energy plan.The bills introduced last month would get rid of the state’s…
A new report says the number of people generating their own electricity in Michigan and sharing it with others is growing.This week, the Michigan Public…