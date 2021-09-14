-
The Federal Communications Commission is implementing what it calls the Restoring Internet Freedom order. That order repeals net neutrality rules…
The U.S. Senate is taking up net neutrality today. A bill that would protect net neutrality rules from repeal by the Federal Communications Commission…
The Trump administration has rolled out its plan to respond to violence and guns in our schools. It wants to provide firearms training to some teachers.…
Late last year, the Federal Communications Commission got rid of rules meant to keep the internet free and open, and to treat all traffic equally. So what…
The clock is ticking down to when the U.S. Congress is scheduled to leave for its holiday break.But a lot could happen within this next week, especially…
Ann Arbor activists joined protestors nationwide today to speak out against the FCC's planned rollback of net neutrality rules.Net neutrality regulations…
The Next IdeaIn the early 1990s, I visited billionaire George Soros’ office in New York City to provide some direction on an investment his firm had made…
When a federal court of appeals upheld net neutrality, a lot of people applauded. Equal access to the internet for everyone seems right.Right?Well, there…
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote tomorrow on a proposal that could impact the way you use and pay for your Internet.The…