-
This has been a complicated year. It’s brought pain and grief, as well as lessons about love and hope. For musicians Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount…
-
Free, luscious, uplifting, joyful. These probably aren’t words many of us would use to describe how we feel right now, in the dog days of a uniquely…
-
Michigan singer-songwriter Joshua Davis released a new studio album, The Way Back Home, on Oct. 13.The album comes some two and a half years after NBC’s…
-
It isn’t often you hear of an aspiring musician being encouraged to give up their day job - you know, the one that pays - and plunge head first into that…
-
Joel Mabus grew up writing, singing, and playing the blues in Southern Illinois.Though he grew up in the midst of Beatlemania, Mabus always felt drawn to…
-
After a life of loving music, Grand Rapids graphic designer Dana Nyson has released his very first EP. It’s called “So Far.”Nyson decided to pursue his…