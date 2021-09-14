-
This hasn’t been a good week for Matty Moroun, when it comes to his battle to hang on to his monopoly over transporting heavy freight across the Detroit…
Sometimes bigger is better. Sometimes it’s not. This week, Jack Lessenberry and Zoe Clark discuss what an earlier presidential primary might mean for…
It now seems certain that we will have the needed new bridge over the Detroit River.That’s because Canada is going to pay for it – all of it – up front --…
This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of President Obama's trip to Michigan State University where he signed the massive, almost $1 trillion U.S.…
It appears Canadian officials won't let a tight-fisted U.S. government stop progress on the New International Trade Crossing between Canada and the…
There have been many voices speaking up in favor of a second bridge between Detroit and Windsor.Top Canadian officials, Gov. Rick Snyder, big business all…
The Detroit City Council is poised to vote today on a land deal that makes way for a new bridge to Canada—but their decision might not matter.The proposal…
In late July, Gov. Rick Snyder and Canadian officials vowed to move ahead with plans to build the New International Trade Crossing Bridge by appointing…
I had a conversation yesterday with Douglas George, the Canadian government’s new consul general in Detroit.For Canada, this area is an economic region…
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr got the City Council to delay a key vote that paves the way for a new bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor.The…