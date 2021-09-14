-
When Hurricane Katrina slammed into New Orleans on August 29, 2005, we here in Michigan – along with the rest of America – watched in horror and shock.…
-
New Orleans and Detroit share a common story of recovery.After Hurricane Katrina's devastation, New Orleans resembled Detroit post-economic crisis.Writer…
-
For three quarters, the Detroit Lions performed like playoff veterans.They led Drew Brees and the mighty New Orleans Saints at halftime. They were still…
-
Wayne State University hopes its new Detroit Revitalization Fellows Program will help give an economic boost the city of Detroit.The program is modeled…
-
It's Fat Tuesday, and while many of us are toiling away at work, others are gearing up to 'act a fool' in New Orleans.The New Orleans Times-Picayune has a…
-
Mayor Dave Bing says there’s a lot the city of Detroit can learn from the way the city of New Orleans has tried to recover from Hurricane Katrina. And,…
-
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing is in New Orleans gathering ideas on how to rebuild a devastated city.The Associated Press reports:Michigan Radio traveled to New…
-
The Knowledge is Power Program, known as KIPP, is a national network of charter schools. There are over 80 KIPP Schools across the country, and Detroit…
-
Academics are important in any school. But some school leaders say the idea of school culture is perhaps just as important. Michigan Radio producer…