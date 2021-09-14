newsmaker interviews

-
There has been a recent influx of undocumented children who are crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. Many of these children hail from Central…
-
As the city of Detroit swiftly works its way through bankruptcy court there are some bright spots on the horizon. The state of Michigan, foundations and…
-
A state wide teacher evaluation system is finally seeing some movement in the legislature. The plan would rate teachers and administrators based on…
-
Michigan voters could see a question about increasing the minimum wage on the ballot this year. A petition drive is under way to collect enough…
-
“Healthy Michigan” is available to more than 470,000 low-income Michiganders between the ages of 19 and 64.Joining us today is Krista Nordberg, director…
-
A vote is expected on a final version of a bill that would expand the Education Achievement Authority into a statewide district. The EAA was created by…
-
As Detroit continues to move through the bankruptcy process, an outstanding issue is a plan to protect artwork at the Detroit Institute of Arts. A group…
-
The Michigan House could vote this week to expand the Education Achievement Authority, or EAA.The EAA was created by Gov. Rick Snyder as a separate school…
-
A set of bipartisan bills moving through the state legislature would reshape Michigan’s teacher evaluation system. Democratic Rep. Adam Zemke from Ann…
-
This week, Stephen Henderson, editorial page editor for the Detroit Free Press, pointed out the positive momentum around the Detroit bankruptcy, and also…