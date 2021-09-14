-
Today on Stateside, there are just a few weeks left in the 2019 legislative session, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP lawmakers have yet to reach a…
-
Today on Stateside, three cardiologists are suing the Detroit Medical Center, citing alleged fraud and concerns over quality of care. We get the latest…
-
For much of American history, newspapers were the main source of information for citizens of all backgrounds.And although profits may have been a top…
-
New tariffs are putting some Michigan newspapers and printers at risk of going out of business.There’s more than a little irony in the fact that a state…
-
Four women, all award-winning journalists, are suing the Detroit Free Press and its parent company Gannett for unequal pay.The lawsuit claims the women…
-
Online readers of the Detroit Free Press logged on last week and were greeted with a surprise: No more traditional Olde English typeface known as…
-
I’m in Grand Rapids today, at the annual convention of the Michigan Press Association, which represents daily and weekly newspapers throughout the state.…
-
This week, we learned the owners of the Detroit News were offering buy-outs to all of the newspaper’s editorial staff. Then, later in the week, we learned…
-
Employees at one of Detroit's two major newspapers have a very big decision to make.The Detroit News has offered buy-outs to its entire editorial…
-
The Detroit News caused quite a stir this week when it endorsed Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson for president.The newspaper, which was founded in 1873,…