Newt Gingrich

-
A new poll of likely Michigan voters shows Republican Mitt Romney has pulled even with President Barack Obama. That news was greeted with cheers today at…
-
Mitt Romney has won the popular vote in Michigan. Precincts Reporting - 96%41.0% Mitt Romney - 395,360 votes37.9% Rick Santorum- 366,146 votes11.6% Ron…
-
Four days. We are now four days away from the state’s super-important, all-encompassing presidential primary (just in case you don’t feel like doing the…
-
There's nothing like a good political pony race, and Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum are in a close one in Michigan.Much has been made of Rick Santorum's…
-
Rick Santorum is leading in a new poll of likely Republican presidential primary voters in Michigan. The primary is in two weeks. A poll by Public Policy…
-
On Fridays, Rick Pluta, Lansing Bureau Chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network, and I have been taking a look at state politics, we’ve been trying to…
-
Now that the Florida primary is over, we’re bound to see increasing media attention on Michigan. We’re the next big state to hold a primary election,…
-
Don't look now, but the 2012 presidential election is under way, and candidates are working to score political points early - so why not take a potshot at…