Across the state Michiganders are taking part in projects to mark Earth Day, and not all of them are taking place far away from the state’s urban…
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - Union members at a major Michigan auto parts supplier have approved a five-year contract.The United Auto Workers says the deal with…
UAW employees at Nexteer in Saginaw County are voting on a new contract today. A ‘No’ vote could affect General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. This is the…
Nexteer workers are back on the job.Less than 24 hours after members of UAW local 699 walked out of the Buena Vista plant, the strike is over. The union…
A major General Motors parts supplier is on strike.Members of United Auto Workers local 699 walked off the job at Nexteer in Saginaw County just after…
UAW workers at a major General Motors parts supplier have resoundingly rejected a new contract.Nexteer is based in Saginaw County. The company employs…
General Motors officials say the company will invest $215 million in the GM Saginaw Metal Casting Operation to tool the plant to build components for…