"The Captain" is coming back home. Steve Yzerman is going to be the next General Manager and Executive Vice President of the Detroit Red Wings. The former…
It was recently announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) will not be sending its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics.The last time NHL players…
It's been called "Brawl in Hockeytown." Some call it "Fight Night at the Joe."On March 26, 1997, Darren McCarty of the Detroit Red Wings punched, then…
In all the four major sports, no team has had a longer streak of consecutive playoff appearances than the Detroit Red Wings.The last 25 years, Red Wings…
The most compelling sports story of the week was not the NFL playoffs, the college football playoffs, the NBA, or the NHL. It wasn’t even televised.On…
Although it’s the offseason for most major American sports, there’s still plenty of action in the sports world. Michigan sports has seen some important…
Hockey legend Gordie Howe has died. He was 88 years old.Howe played pro hockey longer than anyone else, and he remains “Mr. Hockey” to generations of…
For a record 25th straight season, the Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs. For the seventh straight season, they didn’t get past the second round.Well,…
John U. Bacon joins us again for this week’s sports roundup.Tigers lose to RoyalsAccording to Bacon, the Tigers' story hasn’t changed.“There’s nothing to…
It’s official: Jeff Blashill is the Detroit Red Wings’ new head coach.Blashill was widely considered the heir apparent to Mike Babcock, who just left to…