-
The Trump administration could try to dramatically weaken the vehicle fuel economy standards adopted during the final days of the Obama administration.…
-
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been without an administrator since January.Reuters reports former NHTSA officials, consumer…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a proposed rule that would require vehicle-to-vehicle technology, or V2V, to be standard on all…
-
If you have a relatively new car, you have an important safety feature called electronic stability control in it. But that big bus or heavy truck next to…
-
A blistering Congressional report came out today on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's handling of a General Motors ignition switch…
-
In a rare move, Chrysler is saying "no" to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a recall.The agency wants the Detroit automaker to recall…
-
Toyota Motor Corp. will pay a record $17.35 million fine for its failure to report a safety defect to federal officials and for delaying the subsequent…
-
DETROIT (AP) - U.S. safety regulators have expanded an investigation into Jeep Wrangler fires.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking…
-
The government ended its safety investigation into the Chevrolet Volt on Friday after concluding that the Volt and other electric cars don't pose a…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal regulators are investigating reports that the air bags on some Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles are suddenly going off…