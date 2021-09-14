-
The credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s announced Monday that they have upgraded Michigan's credit rating from AA- to AA. This change will allow the…
-
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit claim the city of Flint is not abiding by the terms of an agreement that opened the door to nearly $100 million in funding for the…
-
State officials want Flint’s elected leaders to make a decision “soon” as to whether the city will hook up to the new KWA pipeline.But city officials say…
-
The state Democratic Party chairman says Michigan’s state treasurer should resign or be fired for his handling of Flint’s water crisis.Michigan Democratic…
-
Michigan’s top treasury official is warning lawmakers to not let the state’s largest district go bankrupt.A state House panel on Wednesday held its first…
-
A state panel says Wayne County is in a state of “probable financial stress.” It was a unanimous determination by the Local Emergency Financial Assistance…
-
Utility executive Nick Khouri will be Michigan’s next state treasurer. But Khouri also comes to the job with a lengthy state government resume – including…