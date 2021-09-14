-
Seven years after disastrous decision-making by state-installed managers poisoned Flint’s drinking water, multi-millionaire former governor Rick Snyder…
-
After three years, the criminal probe into the Flint water crisis is back to square one.The Flint Water Crisis prosecution team, working under the aegis…
-
A judge is delaying a decision on whether to dismiss criminal charges against Michigan’s former state health department director.Former Department of…
-
We’ll have to wait until at least May before we’ll know whether or not Michigan’s former state health department director will stand trial in connection…
-
A circuit court judge is weighing arguments over whether Michigan’s former state health department director should face a jury trial on charges related to…
-
Two employees at the state Department of Environmental Quality have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors related to the Flint water crisis. Michael Prysby…
-
Attorneys for Michigan’s state health department director are asking a judge to block a lower court decision to send a case against him to trial.The…
-
Michigan's state health department director will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter tied to the Flint water crisis.District Judge David Goggins…
-
A judge is expected to decide Monday whether the head of the state health department should face trial on charges related to Flint’s water crisis.Nick…
-
It will be another month before a judge decides whether the head of Michigan’s state health department should stand trial on involuntary manslaughter…