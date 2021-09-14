nicole lurie

-
A federal report says improperly treated Flint River water was a “plausible” cause of skin rashes suffered by city residents.People in Flint have been…
Health officials say filtered Flint tap water is now safe enough for children and pregnant women to drink.For months, concerns about potential lead…
Ten community health centers in Michigan are getting million dollar federal grants to expand.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the…
New tests suggest filters work even in Flint homes with high levels of lead in the drinking water.EPA officials say 50 homes have tested at 150 parts per…
State and federal officials say water tests at some homes in Flint are coming in at 150 parts per billion or more for lead. That’s ten times the federal…