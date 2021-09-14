Nikolai Vitti

-
Update: 8:55 p.m.At a meeting on Thursday evening, Detroit public school board members adopted a plan to maintain a pause on in-person instruction through…
Around 20,000 students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are expected back in classrooms on Monday.DPSCD suspended in-person learning when…
Michigan’s largest public school district will be re-opening to in-person instruction next week.Officials with Detroit Public Schools Community District…
Michigan’s public schools have moved online, following orders from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Nobody wanted to conduct a school…
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals throughout Michigan are nearing capacity. A reporter who’s been following the story…
Michigan's largest school district will suspend in-person classes next week, joining other districts that have shifted to online-only classes as…
Some Detroit school teachers are not happy with a plan to return to the classroom this month during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took part in a car caravan…
Detroit Federation of Teachers members have given their leadership the go-ahead to strike if the union’s return-to-school safety demands aren’t met.In a…
The Detroit Public Schools Community District wants parent input about how their students will be learning in the fall.DPSCD is offering both fully…
Michigan’s largest school district has approved a re-opening plan that includes in-person learning.The Detroit Public Schools Community District board…