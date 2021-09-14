-
Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested. He's been accused of financial misconduct after internal investigations found he had underreported his…
-
Today on Stateside, a BBC journalist tells us what Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's recent arrest for financial misconduct could mean for the future of the…
-
Workers are voting today at a Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi whether to join the United Auto Workers union. That might not seem like…
-
Auto companies posted their second consecutive monthly sales decline in April.Some analysts believe this is a sign the automakers’ seven-year winning…
-
An annual study says suppliers have a poor relationship with General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Nissan, mainly because those automakers were…
-
UNDATED (AP) - Demand for small and midsize SUVs is driving up auto sales. General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan all reported U.S. sales…
-
Amidst the buzz over the shiny new cars, trucks and SUVs on display at the North American International Auto Show are voices of protest. They represent…
-
There are regular-old recalls, and then there are big recalls.This recall fits in the big recall category.Reuters reports four Japanese automakers are…
-
Nissan found itself in the spotlight at the North American International Auto Show today. But not entirely for reasons that would please company…
-
There's a lot of excitement around electric vehicles. But so far sales have not been great.Michigan Radio’s auto beat reporter Tracy Samilton decided to…