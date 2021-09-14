no child left behind

-
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has approved the state of Michigan’s plan to meet new federal education standards.Congress passed the Every Student…
Michigan will no longer rank schools based on test scores. The state is working on a new accountability system as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act…
A school reform plan implemented in Michigan in 2012 didn't actually improve schools.That’s according to a new working paper published this week by the…
State Schools Superintendent Brian Whiston plans to ditch an idea to use grades to describe the performance of individual schools in Michigan, under the…
The federal government has renewed a waiver that gives Michigan some wiggle room when it comes to school improvement requirements under No Child Left…
Michigan students have been taking the same standardized test for decades. It’s known as the MEAP.But this year the MEAP test will be completely re-done…
In this Saturday's Week in Review, Michigan Radio's Rina Miller speaks with Political Analyst Jack Lessenberry about auto earnings, the new state model…
Michigan will change how it measures success and what it calls under-performing schools. In the future, schools that fall short will be called “priority…
In 2011, nearly 70,000 Michigan school children who speak English as a second language had to take a special test of their English language skills. A new…
The number of schools in Michigan meeting federal "Adequate Yearly Progress" goals dropped off in the last academic year.Adequate Yearly Progress goals…